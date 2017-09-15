Assam Student Jumps Off Building, Police Suspect Blue Whale Challenge

A college student in Assam attempted suicide by jumping off the top floor of a building on Wednesday. Police suspect it to be a case of the online self-destructive game, the Blue Whale challenge.The teenager, who is in the second year of this undergraduate course, is admitted to a hospital in southern Assam's Silchar.Over the last few months, incidents of teenagers playing and attempting various challenges as part of the Blue Whale Challenge have been on the rise in the country. The deadly game has claimed over 100 lives across the world.Last month, a teenager in Tamil Nadu's Madurai was found hanging in his room. Vignesh's death is suspected to be linked to the dangerous game after a chilling note was found in his room. The Madras High Court took note of the game and asked the central government and Tamil Nadu to explore possibilities of banning it.The 17-year-old daughter of a solider in Rajasthan's Jodhpur jumped off a cliff into a lake, as part of Blue Whale Challenge. She was rescued by divers and policemen.The game, which originated in Russia, gives a set of tasks to be completed over a period of 50 days. Some of the tasks include cutting and isolating oneself, listening to disturbing songs, spending time in graveyards, watching horror movies and finally, jumping off a building. The final task leads to the player committing suicide.