Coffee On Tap, TV, Scenery: Mumbai-Goa Tracks Go One-Up On Flights

A flight-like experience on the tracks-this is what the new luxurious train Tejas Express, which was unveiled this morning, has to offer.The bright yellow Superfast Tejas Express will redefine rail travel between Mumbai and Goa with fancy LHB coaches fitted with LED screens, coffee vending machines and Wifi connectivity among other things. It will be flagged off on Monday by Railway Minister Suresh PrabhuApart from the lavish setup, the ticket fares will be cheaper than flights. However, the fares would be 20 per cent higher than that of Shatabdi Express.The trains can run at a speed of 200 kmph with ultra-modern amenties like onboard infotainment, Wi-Fi, CCTV, Fire & Smoke detection facilities, CCTV cameras for security. The modern air-conditioned train will aim to attract tourists traveling between Mumbai and Goa."This Tejas will take rail travel to a different level altogether. This is a first of its kind on Indian Railway. It will be a game changer and we want people to have a different feeling and we are blessed that PM Modi and Rail minister have decided to start it from Mumbai," DK Sharma, General Manager of Central Railway told NDTV.The train will have thirteen coaches including one executive coach. The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) General Manager RP Nibaria said the cost of each coach is Rs 3.25 crore.The LCD screens in each coach will display entertainment options and there will be a call button to summon attendants for help."It is better than air travel. When you travel by air you don't see anything outside. But here you have beautiful surroundings as you will be passing through the beautiful Konkan region," Mr Sharma added.The Tejas Express will be introduced for the first time on Indian Railways. The train will run between Mumbai and Karmali in Goa for five days a week. During monsoon, it will run for three days.Regular services of the train will start from Tuesday next week. The train will stop at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Ratnagiri and Kudal on the way to Goa.The railway has also announced to run Tejas Express on Delhi-Chandigarh and Surat to Mumbai sections.