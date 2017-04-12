Coast Guards' Rescue Act As Pak Boat Capsizes Chasing Indian Fishermen

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 12, 2017 17:05 IST
Officials of Coast Guard ship Arinjay managed to rescue two of the Pakistani commandos.

New Delhi:  Amid the sharp plunge in India Pakistan relations over the death sentence to former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian Coast Guard rescued two Pakistani marine commandos near the Gujarat coast today. Reports said the marines were giving chase to a group of Indian fishermen and their boat had capsized after hitting one of the Indian boats. Of the six Pakistani commandos said to be in the capsized boat, three drowned and one is missing. The bodies have been handed over to the Pakistani authorities.

The Pakistani boat was pursuing a group of fishermen in seven boats, who were working near the Gujarat coast. As the boat rounded them up and took them towards the Pakistani waters, one of the boats hit the Pakistani launch.

The Indian Coast Guard Ship "Arinjay", which was rushing to the spot, went to their rescue. Reports said Pakistani authorities later released the fishermen.
 
coast guard rescue

The Pakistani commando boat was giving chase to fishermen off Gujarat coast.



