Coal Scam: Ex-Coal Secretary, 2 Former Bureaucrats Get 2 Years In Jail

The two others held guilty are KS Kropha, who was Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Coal, and KC Samria, who was a director in charge of coal allocation.
Mr Gupta, 69, who chaired a screening committee that cleared at least 40 cases of coal mining rights, had been accused of playing a leading role in the massive swindle. HC Gupta said that then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had given "final approval" in the case - a claim the Central Bureau of Investigation had dismissed. Dr Singh, the investigating agency said, was kept in the dark and misled, even though he was heading the coal ministry at the time.
The former top bureaucrat was accused of not following a transparent auctioning system and causing losses running into crores to the taxpayer. He was booked in as many as eight cases.
Mr Gupta had requested the court for a joint trial of the cases against him, citing his advancing age and precarious finances. But his petition was rejected as the court said the cases were at different stages.
Last year, he made headlines when he tearfully told a CBI court that he would rather face trial from inside jail than be out on bail since he could no longer afford his legal defence. He said that his "inner voice" had told him "god wants me to be in jail." He later withdrew his application to cancel bail.