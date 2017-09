Engine and power car of the Rajdhani Express from Ranchi derailed near the national capital's Shivaji Bridge. No injuries are reported.Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma told IANS that the engine and a power coach of train derailed while coming to New Delhi Railway Station from Ranchi in Jharkhand around 11.45 am.Earlier in the day, seven coaches of the Jabalpur- bound Shaktipunj Express were derailed in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh .More details are awaited.