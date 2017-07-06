Clinching Evidence Against Vijay Mallya, Will File 'Strong Case': CBI Sources

UK's Crown Prosecution Service will file evidence against fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya - who is wanted by Indian agencies for defaulting on loans of over Rs 9,000 crore - on behalf of the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI in a magistrate court in London today. The Indian government has filed an extradition case against Mr Mallya, who escaped to the UK and has been staying put since March last year.The CBI and the Crown Prosecution Service was given four weeks' time to file evidence. Today, the Westminster Magistrate Court will hear the case and further decide a timetable for the proceedings in the extradition case.Sources in the CBI have said they have clinching evidence against Mr Mallya and will file a 'strong case' against him in court. A CBI team was in London during April and May 2017 to brief the Crown Prosecution Service and submit documents in the case.The CBI had earlier in a statement said, "The Specialist Prosecutor of CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) confirmed that during the proceedings on June 13 there was no criticism of the extradition request or of the Indian government. Senior district judge fixed next case management hearing on 6 July, 2017 when the dates for the extradition hearing will be decided.""The extradition dossier contained details of evidence including the charge sheet filed under section 173 CrPC (Criminal Penal Code) along with relied upon documents and non-bailable warrant of arrest," the statement said.On April 18, the Crown Prosecution Service sought a meeting with the officials of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate following which a team led by CBI Additional Director Rakesh Asthana visited London on May 2 and 3.Vijay Mallya was arrested on April 18 in London and is now out of bail. "I deny all allegations against me. I have not eluded the court, I have enough evidence to prove that I am not guilty," he had told reporters before going into court for the first hearing on June 13.The 61-year old former chief of Kingfisher Airlines, who is wanted in connection to loan default to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore, appeared personally for the hearing in June and was accompanied by his son Siddharth Mallya. Before the hearing, when asked about the 'billion pounds', Vijay Mallya said, "you can keep dreaming about a billion pounds. You do not know facts so don't ask irrelevant questions."