CID To Share Probe Details Of M M Kalburgi's Murder With Investigators Of Gauri Lankesh's Death

The CID had succeeded in establishing that a similar type of pistol was used to gun down Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar and MM Kalburgi.

All India | | Updated: September 16, 2017 00:05 IST
24 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CID To Share Probe Details Of M M Kalburgi's Murder With Investigators Of Gauri Lankesh's Death

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her house on September 5

Bengaluru:  The CID will share the details of its probe into the killing of rationalist M M Kalburgi with the Special Investigation Team probing the Gauri Lankesh case, a top official said today.

Gauri was shot dead outside her house by unidentified men who came on a motorcycle on September 5. The modus operandi bore a grim resemblance to the way rationalists Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar and Mr Kalburgi were gunned down.

Additional director general of police (CID) C H Pratap Reddy told reporters that the CID had succeeded in establishing that a similar type of pistol was used to gun down Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar and Mr Kalburgi who was killed in August 2015.

"The modus operandi in all the three previous cases was similar. Murderers came on motorcycles and shot them dead. Initial reports suggest that in the Gauri Lankesh case too, the assailants came on a bike and shot her dead," he said.

However, he said at this point it would be premature to say it was the handiwork of the same people who killed Mr Kalburgi.

"The SIT is working on it and they are better positioned to say anything on this," Mr Reddy said.

Trending

Share this story on

24 Shares
ALSO READAkshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Posted The Sweetest Birthday Wishes For Son Aarav
Gauri LankeshGauri Lankesh murderKalburgiNarendra Dabholkar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranLucknow CentralLogan LuckyICC RankingsGoogle Pixel 2Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................