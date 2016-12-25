Christmas: Special Prayers For World Peace At Churches In Jammu And Kashmir

There is an undampened Christmas spirit in Jammu and Kashmir despite freezing cold as the birth of Jesus Christ is being celebrated with religious fervor at various churches in Jammu, though it remains a subdued affair in Srinagar due to the situation in the Valley.Special prayers for world peace were conducted at the churches in Srinagar with the biggest gathering in the Valley held at the Holy Family Catholic Church at Moulana Azad Road in the heart the city.Members of Christian community assembled at the church to celebrate Christmas, though decorations were not like the last year.The Church functionaries here said the community did not want to celebrate the festival in a big way because of the unrest in the Valley and the resulting human tragedy.Father Matthew Roy at the Holy Family Catholic Church said, "prayers were held but for those who have suffered and their families because there is sorrow and pain".Prayers were also held at other Churches across the Valley.In Jammu region, special prayers are being held across all the churches to mark the day, with the main attraction at the Gandhi Nagar Church."It has become a tradition that people of all faiths and different walks of life come to this church to offer prayers and greet the Christians on this day which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Jesus," a local resident said.Keeping in view the heavy rush of the people to the Gandhi Nagar church, elaborate security arrangements have been kept in place to thwart any untoward incident, a a senior police officer said.