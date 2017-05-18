Chris Cornell, Frontman Of Soungarden And Audioslave, Dies At 52

Chris Cornell, a native of Seattle, formed Soundgarden in 1984 - he was originally on vocals and drums until a year later, when the band hired a Scott Sundquist as drummer

May 18, 2017
Chris Cornell also formed the tribute band Temple Of The Dog (courtesy chriscornellfanpage)

  1. Chris Cornell formed Soundgarden in 1984
  2. In 2001, Audioslave hired Chris Cornell and made three albums
  3. Chris Cornell is also popularly known for his 2007 cover of Billie Jean
Rock star Chris Cornell, front man of Soundgarden and Audioslave, has died at the age of 52, reports Associated Press. The singer's family will work with the medical examiner to identify the cause of death, AP cites a statement from a representative as saying. Chris Cornell had been touring USA with Soundgarden and was scheduled to play Detroit last night, from where the last tweet on his official Twitter account was posted some nine hours before writing this. The Soundgarden tour was meant to stretch till the end of this month. Chris Cornell released a new single titled The Promise in March.

Chris Cornell, a native of Seattle, formed Soundgarden in 1984 - he was originally on vocals and drums until a year later, when the band hired a Scott Sundquist as drummer. Soundgarden was among the seminal grunge bands of the early Nineties, producing six albums and hit singles such as Black Hole Sun. Their last album, King Animal, released in 2012.

In 2001, Audioslave was formed when lead singer Zack De La Rocha left Rage Against The Machine, leaving the band in search of a replacement frontman. Chris Cornell was hired and Audioslave made three albums. He left Audioslave in 2007 but there were rumours of a possible reunion this year.

Chris Cornell also formed the tribute band Temple Of The Dog, the other members of which later regrouped as Pearl Jam. He had a tremendously successful solo career and his 2007 cover of Michael Jackson's Billie Jean became massively popular.

The singer is being mourned on Twitter by many celebrity colleagues and friends:
 
 
 

Chris Cornell was married twice and had two daughter and a son.
 

