Chhota Rajan's Sharp Shooter Khan Mubarak Arrested In UP

A dreaded sharp shooter of underworld don Chhota Rajan was arrested by a team of the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police from Faizabad on Saturday.Khan Mubarak was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5,000 on his head, according to STF officers.He is currently being interrogated at the SGPGI police station in Lucknow.A large cache of weapons was also recovered from him.His brother, Khan Zafar, resident of Ambedkar Nagar district, finances Bollywood films, the police said."Khan Mubarak has more than three dozen cases against his name and was planning something big," said an STF officer.