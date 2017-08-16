China Hopes India, US Can Develop Ties 'Conducive' To Regional Peace

The decision to set up the new two-by-two ministerial dialogue comes amid China's growing assertiveness in the Asia Pacific region.

All India | | Updated: August 16, 2017 15:59 IST
59 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
China Hopes India, US Can Develop Ties 'Conducive' To Regional Peace

India, US have decided to set up a two-by-two ministerial dialogue to enhance stability in the region

Beijing:  China said today it hopes that India and the US can develop ties which are "conducive" to regional peace and development after the two countries agreed to enhance peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a new two-by-two ministerial dialogue.

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to enhance peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a new two-by-two ministerial dialogue, which would elevate their strategic consultations, according to the White House.

President Trump spoke with Prime Minister Modi on Monday to greet him on the eve of India's Independence Day.

Asked about the decision by the US and India to establish two-by-two ministerial dialogue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "We noticed relevant report. We hope India and US can develop relations which are conducive to regional peace and development."

The decision to set up the new two-by-two ministerial dialogue comes amid China's growing assertiveness in the Asia Pacific region.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also telephoned External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and greeted her and people of India on the occasion of Independence Day yesterday.

Mr Tillerson and Ms Swaraj "had a good conversation", Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

They "discussed the newly established" two-plus-two mechanism to harness synergy in foreign and defence engagements, the spokesperson said.
 

Trending

Share this story on

59 Shares
ALSO READ'Brilliant': Narayana Murthy Praises PM Modi's 'Cooperative Federalism' Idea
India-US TiesIndia-US two-by-two ministerial dialogueChina on Enhanced India-US TiesChinese Foreign MinistryHua ChunyingNarendra ModiDonald TrumpRex TillersonSushma Swaraj

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaNokia 8Jio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................