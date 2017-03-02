Children, Elderly Not To Be Permitted In Amarnath Yatra

New Delhi: Children below 13 years of age and elderly persons above the age of 75 years will not be permitted to undertake the annual Amarnath Yatra which is expected to begin from June 29.
The Amarnath Shrine Board, in an advisory, also asked women pilgrims not to wear sarees during pilgrimage and instead dress in 'salwar kameez', pant-shirt or track-suit.
Children below 13 years in age and elderly persons above the age of 75 years shall not be permitted to undertake the pilgrimage, the advisory specified.
It also said that the women who are more than 6 weeks in to their pregnancy shall not be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage.
The Board, which conducts the month-long pilgrimage, advised everyone, who intends to undertake the arduous journey in Himalayas in Jammu and Kashmir, to carry sufficient woolen clothing as the temperature may sometimes abruptly fall below five degrees Celsius.
"Do carry umbrella, wind cheater, raincoat, and waterproof shoes as the weather in the Yatra area is unpredictable. Do keep your clothes and eatables in a suitable waterproof bag to avoid your belongings getting wet," the advisory, circulated by the Union Home Ministry, said.
It also advises the pilgrims to carry an identity card, driving license and Yatra permit and travel in a group, with "porters/horses/ponies carrying your luggage".
"Do ensure that all those comprising the group remain in your sight, lest you are separated from your group," it said.
The pilgrims have also been asked not to bring any polythene material as its usage is banned in Jammu and Kashmir and is punishable under the law.
The Amarnath Yatra is expected to be conducted between June 29 to August 7.
