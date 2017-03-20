Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, New Resident Of Lucknow's 5 Kalidas Marg

Yogi Adityanath took oath as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister along with 46 ministers.

Highlights Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party occupied the bungalow till now PM Modi, Amit Shah among those who attended Mr Adityanath's swearing-in RSS role is clear in the choice of chief ministers in UP and Uttarakhand

Aditya Nath, Yogi, Chief Minister, says the new nameplate at Lucknow's 5 Kalidas Marg

RSS influence is clear in the choice of chief ministers in UP and Uttarakhand

Yogi Adityanath said he would deliver on all the poll promises made by the BJP

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is among the many serving unmarried chief ministers.