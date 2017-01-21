Chief Minister Panneerselvam Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Support To Jallikattu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to jallikattu. Governor Vidyasagar Rao today approved an executive order or ordinance by the state government which will allow the bull-taming sport to be held in Tamil Nadu."On behalf of the government and people of Tamil Nadu, I thank you for all your support and assistance in enabling jallikattu to be held in Tamil Nadu once again during the Pongal season, upholding the culture and tradition of the people of Tamil Nadu," he wrote to PM Modi in a letter.The chief minister will inaugurate Jallikattu celebrations in Alanganallur in Madurai tomorrow.Recalling his interaction with the Prime Minister on January 19 on the issue, Mr Panneerselvam said the Tamil Nadu government had issued an Ordinance, enabling the conduct of the bull-taming sport, after obtaining the prior instructions of the President as envisaged under Article 213 of the Constitution."The Ordinance was promulgated today by the government of Tamil Nadu and jallikattu is to be conducted with customary fervour all over the state with all the necessary safeguards," he said.Earlier in the day, PM Modi said all efforts were being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu."We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people," he tweeted.Prime Minister Modi said the Centre was fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu and will always work to ensure that the state scaled new avenues of progress.Thousands of people have been protesting at Chennai's Marina beach since Tuesday evening. Students took the lead in rallying people across the state and ensured that the protests remain apolitical and peaceful. Many of the demonstrators have helped clean up litter along the beach. Politicians who tried to join the mass demonstration were asked to leave.