Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Welcomes Rajnath Singh's 'Positive' Approach Towards Jammu And Kashmir

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today welcomed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on issues confronting Jammu and Kashmir, saying the positivity would go a long way in putting balms on the wounds of the people of the state.Ms Mufti said she has all-along maintained that in a positive outreach with all shades of opinion in Jammu and Kashmir, coupled with compassion, confidence-building and co-existence, lies the key of a lasting peace and prosperity for the people of the state, country and the sub-continent.Mr Singh, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, told reporters that the tree of peace in Kashmir has not dried up and a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue is based on five 'C's -- compassion, communication, coexistence, confidence-building and consistency.He also said that the situation in the Kashmir Valley has improved significantly over the past years and some green shoots of peace were visible, expressing willingness to meet every stakeholder to resolve long-standing issues.Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also welcomed the announcement of the Union Home Minister for an increase in the Prime Minister's developmental package to around Rs one lakh crore, saying it would go a long way in pacing up the developmental revolution in the state.