Chhattisgarh Home Minister Seeks 'Kambal Baba's' Help To Cure Diabetes

In an attempt to find a cure for diabetes, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra approached a 'Kambal-wale baba' in Balarampur on Tuesday. The baba claims to be able to cure diseases by chanting mantras in the ears of his patients, after covering them with his blanket.Besides his usual procedure, the baba also offered the minister a spoonful of sugar to bring down his sugar levels."I was on a Jan-sampark-Yatra in my constituency Balarampur when I saw thousands of devotees standing for the baba. I stood there and saw how he treated patients and later consulted him so that my diabetes could be cured. It has been bothering me for the past 10 years," said Mr Paikra."The baba offered me a spoonful of sugar as a cure but did not charge anything," he said, adding that he did not think his action was superstitious in anyway.However, the Congress handed him a bitter pill and accused Mr Paikra of practicing superstition."He should be booked under the anti-superstition law; He acted against the quacks in rural areas and now he himself is visiting a baba to cure diabetes," said Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Bhupesh Bhaghel.The baba whose real name is Ganesh, hails from Gujarat and claims to have being treating patients since the past 28 years.