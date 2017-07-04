Cheaper After GST: Common Use Items That Attract Less Taxes Now

Item Pre-GST incidence GST rate Wheat 2.50% 0% Rice 2.75% 0% Unbranded flour 3.50% 0% Curd/Lassi/Butter Bilk 4% 0% Unbranded natural honey 6% 0% Children's picture, drawing or colouring books 7% 0% Ultra high temperature (UHT) milk 6% 5% Tea (other than unprocessed green leaves of tea) 6% 5% Milk powder 6% 5% Sugar 6% 5% Sweetmeats 7% 5% Vegetable edible oils 6% 5% Spices 6% 5% Footwear up to Rs 500 10% 5% Kerosene pressure lantern 8% 5% Coal 9% 5% Ketchup and sauces 12% 12% Toppings, spreads (other than mayonaise, salad dressings, mixed condiments and mixed seasonings) 12% 12% Mineral water 27% 18% Sugar confectionery 21% 18% Toothpowder 17% 12% LED 15% 12% X-Ray films for medical use 23% 12% Diagnostic kits and reagents 16% 12% Fixed speed diesel engines of power not exceeding 15HP 16% 12% Fly ash bricks and fly ash blocks 16% 12% Sewing machine 16% 12% Hair oil 27% 18% Toothpaste 27% 18% Soap 27% 18% Other footwear 21% 18% LPG stove 21% 18% Aluminium foils 19% 18% School bag 22% 18% Printers (other than multifunction printers) 19% 18% Staplers 27% 18% Tractor rear tyres and tubes 20% 18% Helmet 20% 18% CCTV 19% 18% Baby carriages 27% 18% Plastic tarpaulin 19% 18% Bamboo furniture 23% 18% Headgear and parts thereof 27% 18% Cement 29% 28%

GST or goods and services tax became reality with a historic midnight launch on June 30. From July 1, the country stepped into a new regime of GST. While thousands of specific products and services have been accommodated under different GST tax slabs, traders, manufacturers and service providers alike are studying the implications on billing and pricing under the new system. The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), under the purview of the Department of Revenue, has come out with a list of common use items that will attract lower taxes under GST compared to pre-GST tax incidence.GST subsumes over a dozen central and local levies including excise duty, service tax, VAT or value-added tax and octroi.In its list, the CBEC mentioned six items - wheat, rice, unbranded flour, curd/lassi/butter milk, unbranded natural honey and children's picture/drawing/colouring books - where tax incidence has come down to zero per cent compared with pre-GST tax incidence. The Central Board of Excise and Customs also mentioned 10 items which attract 5 per cent tax under GST, compared with a tax incidence of 6-10 per cent earlier. The government body also named few items where GST has lowered tax incidence by as much as 9 per cent. These items include mineral water, hair oil, toothpaste, soap and staplers."The pre-GST tax incidence would be higher if the tax incidence on account of CST (central sales tax), octroy, entry tax, etc. (which is more than 2 per cent) is also included," the CBEC said.Here's a comparison of tax incidence on some times, as given by the CBEC: