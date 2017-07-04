Cheaper After GST: Common Use Items That Attract Less Taxes Now

The Central Board of Excise and Customs has come out with a list of common use items that will attract lower taxes under GST compared to pre-GST tax incidence.

All India | | Updated: July 04, 2017 14:29 IST
GST is expected to lower prices of a number of common use items

GST or goods and services tax became reality with a historic midnight launch on June 30. From July 1, the country stepped into a new regime of GST. While thousands of specific products and services have been accommodated under different GST tax slabs, traders, manufacturers and service providers alike are studying the implications on billing and pricing under the new system. The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), under the purview of the Department of Revenue, has come out with a list of common use items that will attract lower taxes under GST compared to pre-GST tax incidence.

GST subsumes over a dozen central and local levies including excise duty, service tax, VAT or value-added tax and octroi.

In its list, the CBEC mentioned six items - wheat, rice, unbranded flour, curd/lassi/butter milk, unbranded natural honey and children's picture/drawing/colouring books - where tax incidence has come down to zero per cent compared with pre-GST tax incidence. The Central Board of Excise and Customs also mentioned 10 items which attract 5 per cent tax under GST, compared with a tax incidence of 6-10 per cent earlier. The government body also named few items where GST has lowered tax incidence by as much as 9 per cent. These items include mineral water, hair oil, toothpaste, soap and staplers.

"The pre-GST tax incidence would be higher if the tax incidence on account of CST (central sales tax), octroy, entry tax, etc. (which is more than 2 per cent) is also included," the CBEC said.

Here's a comparison of tax incidence on some times, as given by the CBEC:
ItemPre-GST incidenceGST rate
Wheat2.50%0%
Rice2.75%0%
Unbranded flour3.50%0%
Curd/Lassi/Butter Bilk4%0%
Unbranded natural honey6%0%
Children's picture, drawing or colouring books7%0%
Ultra high temperature (UHT) milk6%5%
Tea (other than unprocessed green leaves of tea)6%5%
Milk powder6%5%
Sugar6%5%
Sweetmeats7%5%
Vegetable edible oils6%5%
Spices6%5%
Footwear up to Rs 50010%5%
Kerosene pressure lantern8%5%
Coal9%5%
Ketchup and sauces12%12%
Toppings, spreads (other than mayonaise, salad dressings, mixed condiments and mixed seasonings)12%12%
Mineral water27%18%
Sugar confectionery21%18%
Toothpowder17%12%
LED15%12%
X-Ray films for medical use23%12%
Diagnostic kits and reagents16%12%
Fixed speed diesel engines of power not exceeding 15HP16%12%
Fly ash bricks and fly ash blocks16%12%
Sewing machine16%12%
Hair oil27%18%
Toothpaste27%18%
Soap27%18%
Other footwear21%18%
LPG stove21%18%
Aluminium foils19%18%
School bag22%18%
Printers (other than multifunction printers)19%18%
Staplers27%18%
Tractor rear tyres and tubes20%18%
Helmet20%18%
CCTV19%18%
Baby carriages27%18%
Plastic tarpaulin19%18%
Bamboo furniture23%18%
Headgear and parts thereof27%18%
Cement29%28%


