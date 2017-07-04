Cheaper After GST: Common Use Items That Attract Less Taxes Now

GST subsumes over a dozen central and local levies including excise duty, service tax, VAT or value-added tax and octroi.
In its list, the CBEC mentioned six items - wheat, rice, unbranded flour, curd/lassi/butter milk, unbranded natural honey and children's picture/drawing/colouring books - where tax incidence has come down to zero per cent compared with pre-GST tax incidence. The Central Board of Excise and Customs also mentioned 10 items which attract 5 per cent tax under GST, compared with a tax incidence of 6-10 per cent earlier. The government body also named few items where GST has lowered tax incidence by as much as 9 per cent. These items include mineral water, hair oil, toothpaste, soap and staplers.
"The pre-GST tax incidence would be higher if the tax incidence on account of CST (central sales tax), octroy, entry tax, etc. (which is more than 2 per cent) is also included," the CBEC said.
Here's a comparison of tax incidence on some times, as given by the CBEC:
|Item
|Pre-GST incidence
|GST rate
|Wheat
|2.50%
|0%
|Rice
|2.75%
|0%
|Unbranded flour
|3.50%
|0%
|Curd/Lassi/Butter Bilk
|4%
|0%
|Unbranded natural honey
|6%
|0%
|Children's picture, drawing or colouring books
|7%
|0%
|Ultra high temperature (UHT) milk
|6%
|5%
|Tea (other than unprocessed green leaves of tea)
|6%
|5%
|Milk powder
|6%
|5%
|Sugar
|6%
|5%
|Sweetmeats
|7%
|5%
|Vegetable edible oils
|6%
|5%
|Spices
|6%
|5%
|Footwear up to Rs 500
|10%
|5%
|Kerosene pressure lantern
|8%
|5%
|Coal
|9%
|5%
|Ketchup and sauces
|12%
|12%
|Toppings, spreads (other than mayonaise, salad dressings, mixed condiments and mixed seasonings)
|12%
|12%
|Mineral water
|27%
|18%
|Sugar confectionery
|21%
|18%
|Toothpowder
|17%
|12%
|LED
|15%
|12%
|X-Ray films for medical use
|23%
|12%
|Diagnostic kits and reagents
|16%
|12%
|Fixed speed diesel engines of power not exceeding 15HP
|16%
|12%
|Fly ash bricks and fly ash blocks
|16%
|12%
|Sewing machine
|16%
|12%
|Hair oil
|27%
|18%
|Toothpaste
|27%
|18%
|Soap
|27%
|18%
|Other footwear
|21%
|18%
|LPG stove
|21%
|18%
|Aluminium foils
|19%
|18%
|School bag
|22%
|18%
|Printers (other than multifunction printers)
|19%
|18%
|Staplers
|27%
|18%
|Tractor rear tyres and tubes
|20%
|18%
|Helmet
|20%
|18%
|CCTV
|19%
|18%
|Baby carriages
|27%
|18%
|Plastic tarpaulin
|19%
|18%
|Bamboo furniture
|23%
|18%
|Headgear and parts thereof
|27%
|18%
|Cement
|29%
|28%