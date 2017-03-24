Charges Filed Against Jaipur Resort Over Minor's Harassment On Swati Maliwal's Complaint

Acting on a complaint of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, Rajasthan Police has filed a criminal case against a resort here for alleged harassment of a minor girl during a dance performance.The first information report (FIR) was lodged on the complaint of DCW chairperson, who during a personal visit to the Chokhi Dhani resort on Tonk Road earlier this month, had noticed the 13-year-old girl being "harassed" by some visitors during the evening show.The resort officials, however, said they hold dance performances to showcase the cultural heritage of the state and do not entertain such episodes."Maliwal was on her personal visit to the resort and noticed the alleged inappropriate behaviour of some tourists with the girl."She wrote a letter to DGP (Director general of Police) Manoj Bhatt following which the FIR was registered yesterday," Station House Officer of Sanganer Sadar police station Dharmveer Singh said today."In the complaint, she (Swati Maliwal) said that the girl was surrounded by male tourists who were showering currency notes and inappropriately touching her while she was dancing," the Mr Singh said.The case was lodged against the resort administration. When contacted, Chokhi Dhani manager Govind Sharma said cultural performances are held every evening in the resort to present the culture of the state but no such activity takes place.Earlier this month, the DCW chief issued a notice to Facebook seeking details to identify those who issued rape threats to Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur.