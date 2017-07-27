Chandigarh Witnesses Heaviest Rain In Past Decade

When it rains, they say, it pours. The adage certainly held true for Chandigarh today which witnessed its first major shower this monsoon -- the heaviest in the last ten years.The joint capital of Punjab and Haryana received 120.8 mm of rain that caused water-logging at roundabouts and roads, and choked traffic on several routes till late afternoon.This was the first major shower in the city since the southwest monsoon hit the region over a fortnight back.The Union Territory had so far witnessed only scanty rains with sultry weather prevailing."Prior to today's heavy downpour, Chandigarh had received 142 mm of rain on July 26, 2006. On July 5, 2005, the city had got 127.8 mm of rain while the all-time single day heaviest rain record for Chandigarh stands at 262 mm on July 18, 2000," a Met Department official told PTI.After the rains, Chandigarh witnessed a sharp fall in the maximum temperature, which settled at 29.5 degrees Celsius, down four notches against normal, a Met report said.Rains also lashed neighbouring towns including Mohali, Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, and Panchkula and Ambala in Haryana, the Met official said.Meanwhile, Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum of 33.1 degrees Celsius while Hisar registered a high of 35 degrees Celsius. Karnal's maximum settled at 34 degrees Celsius.Amritsar in Punjab recorded a high of 29.6 degrees Celsius, down five notches against normal limits.Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective below-normal maximums of 30.7 and 33 degrees Celsius.