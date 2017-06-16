Champions Trophy 2017: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh Celebrate India's Win. Now For Final Vs Pakistan

Highlights
- Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of the celebrations in Prague
- Ranveer Singh congratulated the team for their outstanding performance
- India will play against Pakistan on Sunday, Twitter's all set with memes
Indiaaaaa indiaaaaa. Celebrations in prague! #whenreallifelookslikevfxpic.twitter.com/zcfkXTPpGK— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 15, 2017
What a DOMINANT performance!— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 15, 2017
Simply PHENOMENAL!
Brilliant match, boys!
One step away from glory!
COME ON INDIA! #INDvBAN
On Thursday, India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets. Rohit Sharma (123 not out) and Virat Kohli (96 not out) were unstoppable. "Another complete game. We needed to have a clean, collective game. We didn't expect to win by nine wickets, but that's the quality of our top order," Virat Kohli saidafter the match.
Meanwhile, Twitter is now getting ready for India's match against Pakistan on Sunday. Fans are now sharing memes expressing their enthusiasm (and predictions)for the upcoming match. Take a look at some the memes right here:
When you know it's India versus Pakistan on sunday!#INDvBAN#IndVsPakpic.twitter.com/QgRzByfupZ— ANUPRIYA (@cricketwoman) June 15, 2017
On this Father's Day watch a special episode on 'Baap Baap hota hai' #IndVsPakpic.twitter.com/53qNVYlWTs— Diksha Verma (@DikshaaVerma) June 15, 2017
TV in Pakistan on Sunday #IndVsPak— (@AgarwalGyan) June 16, 2017
pic.twitter.com/g2zhvQIytf
Pakistan beat England to enter the finals on Wednesday. Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor had praised Pakistan's performance on Twitter saying: "Congratulations, Pakistan. You enter finals? Wow! Good to see you wearing our colour blue! Get ready to be blued now! We will blue you away! (sic)" On Sunday, India will play against Pakistan for the second time in the ICC Championship Trophy 2017. Their previous match was held in Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 4. At that time rain temporarily halted the match in the initial stage.