Champions Trophy 2017: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh Celebrate India's Win. Now For Final Vs Pakistan

India defeated Pakistan by nine wickets to enter the final round of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, where it will play against Pakistan. Celebs rejoiced on Twitter

All India | Written by | Updated: June 16, 2017 08:09 IST
Ranveer Singh congratulated the team for the 'brilliant match.' (Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of the celebrations in Prague
  2. Ranveer Singh congratulated the team for their outstanding performance
  3. India will play against Pakistan on Sunday, Twitter's all set with memes
India's victory against Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was marked with a huge celebration on Twitter by Bollywood celebrities. Most of the eyes were glued to the television screens on Thursday - be it in India or abroad. For proof we have actress Priyanka Chopra's tweet, which shows how fans celebrated India's entry to the finals with a spectacular firecrackers display. Priyanka, who was busy working while the match was being played, described the moment in a hashtag - "#whenreallifelookslikevfx." Ranveer Singh congratulated the men in blue for the 'brilliantly' played match.
 
 

On Thursday, India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets. Rohit Sharma (123 not out) and Virat Kohli (96 not out) were unstoppable. "Another complete game. We needed to have a clean, collective game. We didn't expect to win by nine wickets, but that's the quality of our top order," Virat Kohli saidafter the match.

Meanwhile, Twitter is now getting ready for India's match against Pakistan on Sunday. Fans are now sharing memes expressing their enthusiasm (and predictions)for the upcoming match. Take a look at some the memes right here:
 
 
 

Pakistan beat England to enter the finals on Wednesday. Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor had praised Pakistan's performance on Twitter saying: "Congratulations, Pakistan. You enter finals? Wow! Good to see you wearing our colour blue! Get ready to be blued now! We will blue you away! (sic)" On Sunday, India will play against Pakistan for the second time in the ICC Championship Trophy 2017. Their previous match was held in Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 4. At that time rain temporarily halted the match in the initial stage.

