Chadhta Sooraj Qawwali Recreated For Neil Nitin Mukesh's Indu Sarkar

The first song Chadhta Sooraj from Neil Nitin Mukesh's upcoming film Indu Sarkar is out. The famous qawwali sung by Aziz Nazan has been recreated for the film by his son Mujtaba. The song features the musicians on a stage inside a massive hall (probably a restaurant) while Neil Nitin Mukesh, who plays Sanjay Gandhi is seen sitting among the audience. Indu Sarkar, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, is set against Emergency period. Before unveiling the song, Mr Bhandarkar and Kirti interacted with fans on Twitter. Of the song Chadhta Sooraj, the filmmaker said, "It's been long that Hindi cinema had any qawwali song. People do remake or recreate, I wanted to recreate a philosophical song which was very popular in 70's."
Highlights
- Neil Nitin Mukesh plays Sanjay Gandhi in Indu Sarkar
- Indu Sarkar is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and is set against Emergency
- Indu Sarkar releases on July 28
Listen to Chadhta Sooraj here:
Actress Kirti Kulhari, who is best-known for her role in Pink, plays a rebel poetess with speech problem. However, she doesn't let it affect her and rather raises her voice against injustice. She plays a mother of two children. Supriya Vinod portrays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The first trailer of the film was released a few weeks ago.
Watch Indu Sarkar trailer here:
Indu Sarkar also stars Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Chowdhury in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Bharat Shah.
Indu Sarkar is Neil Nitin Mukesh's second film with Madhur Bhandarkar. They previously collaborated for Jail, which released in 2009.
Madhur Bhandarkar is known for critically-acclaimed films like Chandni Bar, Page 3, Traffic Signal and Corporate.
Indu Sarkar releases on July 28.