'Chaadar' Offered On PM Narendra Modi's Behalf At Chishti's Dargah

A 'chaadar' was today offered at the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said the service of the Sufi saint to humanity will continue to inspire generations.Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered the 'chaadar' (shawl) on behalf of the PM and read out his message in which PM Modi greeted the followers of the saint in India and abroad on the occasion of the 805th annual Urs."Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is a symbol of India's great spiritual tradition," the Prime Minister said in his message.He said the service of Garib Nawaz to humanity will continue to inspire generations. Chishti, a great 6th century Sufi saint, is also known as Garib Nawaz (patron of the poor).Speaking on the occasion, Mr Naqvi said that the country is an example of social and communal harmony for the entire world and the life of 'Garib Nawaz' inspires all to strengthen it."This unity can defeat the forces which are engaged in a conspiracy to create divide and conflict in the society," he said.The Minister said that development of the country and living up to the trust of the people is the only commitment of the NDA Government under the leadership of Narendra Modi.He said Chishti's message of world peace is a strong weapon to protect human values and defeat the nefarious designs of terror forces.