The move comes after the AYUSH Ministry approached the I&B Ministry saying some channels were carrying advertisements with "exaggerated or improper claims" of such drugs

All India | | Updated: July 23, 2017 15:45 IST
Centre Warns Channels On Ads With Exaggerated Claims About Drugs

"Self-proclaimed doctors, gurus and vaids" in these ads offer miraculous solutions, the Centre noted.

New Delhi:  The Centre has warned TV channels against carrying advertisements with exaggerated or improper claims of Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and homeopathic products and drugs. An advisory, issued by Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry Director (Broadcasting) Amit Katoch said the channels should advertise only those products and drugs that have valid licences, failure of which will attract action.

The move comes after the AYUSH Ministry approached the I&B Ministry saying some channels were carrying advertisements with "exaggerated or improper claims" of such drugs. Such advertisements were misleading the consumers and pose potential health risk with self-medication, it noted, adding that miraculous solution of all health problems are offered by the "self-proclaimed doctors, gurus and vaidhs" in these advertisements or programmes.

The advisory said the misleading advertisements of these products and drugs are in violation of the Drug and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954, and Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940.

"... In order to protect the citizens from misleading advertisement and health risk, all TV channels are hereby advised to ensure strict compliance of provisions of the Drug and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954 and Drug and Cosmetic Act 1940 as amended from time to time," the advisory read.

It said these rules should be adhered to "in letter and spirit" while telecasting advertisements on TV channels. "TV channels are advised to advertise only products that have valid licence issued by Ministry of AYUSH or state drug licensing authorities. Any failure will attract action...," the advisory said.

