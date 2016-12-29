Centre To Discuss Incentives Sought By Apple To Enter India Next Month

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook had met PM Narendra Modi on May 21 of this year.

An inter-ministerial meeting, scheduled for next month, will discuss and deliberate certain incentives sought by tech-giant Apple Inc to set up a manufacturing unit in the country. The meeting will be attended by senior officials from the ministries of finance, commerce, revenue, environment and forest, electronics and information technology, among others.

According to news agency PTI, iPhone-maker Apple has requested the government for certain tax and industrial benefits to enter India's manufacturing sector. The government, however, believes Apple shouldn't seek additional support to set up manufacturing plants.

"Several companies in India are manufacturing mobile phones in India. Nobody is asking for additional incentives. Currently, the government provides sufficient support to boost electronic manufacturing," PTI quoted government sources as saying.

Apple, presently, manufactures its products in six nations, including South Korea, Japan and United States.

Apple Inc's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21, 2016, to discuss the multinational's future plans and intent to enter India's manufacturing and retail sector.

The tech-giant had earlier asked for a 30 per cent relaxation in domestic sourcing norms as a pre-condition to set up single-brand retail outlets in the country, which was rejected by the finance ministry. The Centre had also refused to allow Apple's proposal to import and sell refurbished mobile phones in India.

Apple has no wholly-owned store in India and is dependent on distributors like Redington and Ingram Micro for sales and revenue.



(With inputs from PTI)

