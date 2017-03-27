Centre To Destroy Performance Appraisals Of Retired IAS, IPS Officers

Top bureaucrats and police officers, who retired two years ago, have been set a deadline after which their performance appraisals will be destroyed by the government. This include retired officers of the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Indian Forest Service. They can however, make a request to the central government in case they want to have a copy of their performance reports.Existing norms allow confidential reports and performance appraisal reports of such bureaucrats to be destroyed two years after their death or retirement. The rules also allow IAS, IPS and IFoS officers to get their appraisals after two years of retirement, which is the normal period of retention for bureaucrats and police officials.A government order, released by the Department of Personnel and Training, stated that the current "action (being taken) to destroy such confidential reports and performance appraisals" is being done as per the rules and guidelines.It also said that the government has asked the officers who wish to get a copy of their performance appraisals to send their requests to the Ministry by June 14, 2017.(With inputs from PTI)