Centre Not Helping Us Tackle Flood Havoc In West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the centre of not helping the state government tackle the 'havoc' caused by the recent floods in the state.She said flood waters washed away roads, bridges and crops in several districts.At least 50 people were killed in 14 districts and nearly 4 lakh hectares of agricultural land washed away in incessant rains and resultant water discharged by the Damodar Valley Corporation through its dams."They (Centre) are not at all helping us in tackling the flood havoc," Ms Banerjee said, adding that districts like Howrah, Hooghly, Birbhum and two Midnapores have been badly hit.Ms Banerjee said she would speak to Chief Secretary Malay Dey, who is currently in New Delhi, in this regard once he is back.Meanwhile, a senior official at the state agricultural department said around 36,110 hectres of land out of the 1,24,144 hectres, where vegetables were planted, is under water."The maximum damage was witnessed in districts like East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas. In East Midnapore, around 6,984 hectres of land lay under water while in South 24 Parganas the figure is 8,242 hectres," the officer said.Paddy damage in East Midnapore was estimated at 16,940 hectres while in South 24-Parganas it was at 13,263 hectres, the officer said.