Centre Launches App For Sharing International Yoga Day Experience

The mobile application will help in capturing big events organised at public places, and schools and offices across the country on International Yoga Day on June 21.

All India | | Updated: June 19, 2017 21:28 IST
Over 180 countries will celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21. (Representational)

New Delhi:  Ahead of International Yoga Day, the government today launched a mobile application via which people can share their experience about participating in yoga and related activities. Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan launched the application, 'Celebrating Yoga'.

A statement said the mobile application will help in capturing big events organised at public places, and schools and offices across the country on International Yoga Day on June 21.

The application can be used even after International Yoga Day. The application is connected to Google Map, where shared information can be seen users, a statement said. The information will subsequently be visible on the website of the Department of Science and Technology.

The department also runs a programme called 'Science and Technology of Yoga and Meditation' under which research is being carried out by top institutes to scientifically validate the benefits of yoga.

The application will also give information to users about studies conducted on yoga under the department's programme.
 

