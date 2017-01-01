Centre Issues Helpline Numbers For Indian Nationals In Turkey After Terror Attack

Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Turkey on the tragic loss of lives in Istanbul.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2017
The Indian government has also issued emergency contact numbers for nationals in the county.
Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Turkey on the tragic loss of lives in Istanbul.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2017
At least 39 people, including 16 foreigners, were killed and around 40 wounded in Turkey on Sunday when gunmen reportedly dressed as Santa stormed Reina nightclub in Istanbul where partygoers were celebrating the New Year.
Indian Nationals in Istanbul requiring Assistance may contact K Bharadwaj- +90-544-6754668/+90 212 296 2530 R.C. Dangwal- +90-530-5671095— India in Istanbul (@CGI_Istanbul) January 1, 2017
The Istanbul terror attack is the latest carnage to rock Turkey after a bloody 2016. Two gunmen dressed as Santa entered the Reina nightclub, one of the city's most exclusive party spots, and sprayed bullets at random, Dogan news agency said.