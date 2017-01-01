Collapse
Centre Issues Helpline Numbers For Indian Nationals In Turkey After Terror Attack

All India | | Updated: January 01, 2017 14:05 IST
At least 39 people, including 16 foreigners, were killed in a terror attack in a nightclub in Istanbul.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack at a nightclub in Turkey's capital Istanbul.
 The Indian government has also issued emergency contact numbers for nationals in the county.
 At least 39 people, including 16 foreigners, were killed and around 40 wounded in Turkey on Sunday when gunmen reportedly dressed as Santa stormed Reina nightclub in Istanbul where partygoers were celebrating the New Year. 

The Istanbul terror attack is the latest carnage to rock Turkey after a bloody 2016. Two gunmen dressed as Santa entered the Reina nightclub, one of the city's most exclusive party spots, and sprayed bullets at random, Dogan news agency said.

