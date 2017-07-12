Centre Consider Jurisdiction Area Of No-Fly List: Officials

The Centre is holding deliberations on whether the proposed no-fly list for unruly passengers will be applicable for a misdemeanour within an aircraft or at the airport premises as well, a senior civil aviation ministry official said today."We need to decide the boundary of the no-fly list. While inside a flight you don't have access to security, at counters you do. If there are acts of vandalism inside the airport then there are provisions under the Indian Penal Code to deal with those incidents," the official, who did not want to be identified, told a group of reporters.In its draft rules, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has recommended three levels of unruly behaviours on the basis of their severity.These can carry a fly ban of three months, six months or up to an indefinite period.The official also said that once the boundary or the jurisdiction area of the no-fly list has been decided, there will also be a need to sensitise crew members on when and where the provision to bar a passenger will apply."We need to ensure that a no-fly list is not used arbitrarily. After all, the initial decision to ban the passenger will be that of the airline before it is deliberated upon by a committee constituted by it," the official added.According to the draft rules made public in May, immediately after an act of misdemeanour by a passenger an airline can ban the passenger from flying with it for ten days.Within these ten days, a committee constituted by the airline will deliberate on the matter and give its decision on whether to bar a passenger and for how long.