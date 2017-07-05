Centre Asks Mamata Banerjee For Report On Communal Tension: 10 Points

New Delhi: After communal clashes in parts of West Bengal over a Facebook post, internet services have been disrupted and crowds have been banned in one of the worst-hit areas. The violence engulfed large parts of the North 24 Parganas district near Kolkata after a derogatory post on Prophet Mohammed by a 17-year-student of Baduria, who has been arrested. The police say after two days of violence, the situation in and near Baduria - which is around 70 km from Kolkata - is "tense but under control". The centre yesterday rushed about 400 paramilitary personnel to the state.