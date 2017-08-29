Himachal Pradesh Top Cop Arrested For Custody Death Of Rape Suspect Zahur H Zaidi, the Inspector General of Himachal Pradesh's Southern Range, Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Joshi and six other policemen have been arrested by the CBI.

A top Himachal Pradesh police officer was among the 8 policemen arrested today for the death of an accused caught for rape of a school girl in July this year. The young girl's rape and murder in Kothkai, 55 km from state capital Shimla, had led to widespread protests in a state that was widely considered safe for women.The girl was reported missing on July 4 and was found two days later. The police say the victim was sexually assaulted and murdered in an apple orchard and her body was then abandoned in the woods nearby in Kotkhai.A special team headed by a top police officer Zahur Haider Zaidi was set up to catch the men who raped and killed the young girl. It arrested six people but the teenager's family insisted the real culprits hadn't been arrested.Also, one of the six, Suraj Singh, died when he was in police custody fuelling anger against the police for mishandling the probe.The Himachal Pradesh High Court had finally stepped in and ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, to take over the probe.Zahur H Zaidi, the inspector general of southern Himachal Pradesh, deputy superintendent of police Manoj Joshi and six other police have been arrested, an official of the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, said.According to the police, the main suspect, Rajinder Singh, had offered a lift to the teen girl walking home from school and taken her to the orchard where she was raped. When the six men were arrested, Rajinder Singh is alleged to have killed Suraj Singh, a labourer from Nepal, by smashing his head on the floor of the police station where they were being held.Not many people, however, believed the police version. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes member Swaraj Vidwan who recently met the family of the teenager claimed there were "gaps" in the police probe