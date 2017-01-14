Celebrating Lohri On The Border

As the sun set on the horizon, people in the border villages in Jammu's Suchetgarh headed out for a very special celebration of Lohri with jawans from the Border Security Force or BSF.Music and dance replaced the sound of gunfire at this octroi post in RS Pura."We have come on to the zero line, people from Pakistan and Pak Rangers have also come and gave us good wishes," said Sham Choudhary, a local.Traditionally Lohri is celebrated by making a bonfire and throwing peanuts into it, with the festivities marking the end of winter. But the festival also signifies the victory of good over evil.And with the BSF jawans joining in the celebrations, the occasion was even more special. People from Pakistan crossed over to greet Indians."Today is Lohri, we are feeling good, there is one regret that we are away from our families, but we are with our fellow jawans and it feels good," said a BSF jawan.A lull on the borders for the last couple of months and the return of peace has made the festivities possible.Lohri, which started as a harvest-centric festival of Punjab, is celebrated across north India with the traditional bonfires and particular cuisine. The night of Lohri is considered the longest night of the year.Traditionally, people walk around the fire, make offerings to gods -- throwing in food like gajak, chikki, puffed rice, popcorn, rewri, sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts -- and celebrate the evening with music and bhangra. The feast includes winter delicacies like til ki barfi, gur ki roti, makhane ki kheer along with the well-loved makke di roti and sarson di saag.