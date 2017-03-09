CBSE Class X, XII Exams Begin Today

The board examinations for class X and XII students of Central Board of Secondary Education begins today. While 8,86,506 candidates have registered for Class-X examination, 15.73 per cent more than last year's figure, a total of 10,98,981 students have enrolled for Class-XII exams, a 2.82 per cent increase from the preceding year's number.The number of students registering for class X exams is likely to go further up from the next session as the CBSE has decided to make the board exams mandatory thenon. At present, these exams are voluntary.The examination for class X will be conducted at 16,363 centers across the country. Students will appear for class XII examination at 10,678 centres in India.Fifty-eight examination centres have also been set up in some Gulf countries and six in various other countries."The exam material has been dispatched to all the examination centres. Admit cards have been downloaded by all schools. Full-time observers will be appointed at sensitive centres by the Board," a senior CBSE official said.She said arrangements with the state authorities and local police have been finalised to ensure trouble-free examinations throughout the country."The sealed question paper packets will be opened in the presence of at least four Assistant Superintendents- one of them would be from a school other than the examination centre, as a witness," she added.The CBSE has a three-tier arrangement for surprise checking- flying squads from the Board itself, Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE) and those from outside Delhi."Centre Superintendents have been asked to approach the local police authorities for ensuring that adequate police force is made available at the place of custody of the question papers and the examination centres."The state law-enforcing agencies have also been requested to provide adequate police force at the place of custody of question papers and the examination centres," the official said.In a first, the board has also come up with a mobile application to help students locate their examination centre using their phone numbers.