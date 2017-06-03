CBSE Class 10th results 2017 out, Check score @cbseresults.nic.in, @cbse.nic.in, Bing.com CBSE Class 10th results 2017 for Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun and Trivandrum Regions have been announced.

45 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class X results 2017 have been declared @cbseresults.nic.in, @cbse.nic.in, Bing.com New Delhi: for Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun and Trivandrum Regions have been announced. Immediately after the results were declared at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, examresults.com and Bing.com,

Steps to view CBSE 10th Results 2017 1. Go to cbse.nic.in,



2. Now enter your CBSE Roll Number and Date of Birth (Date of Birth in dd/mm/yyyy format) and School No.



3. CBSE Class 10 results 2017 will be displayed on the screen



4. The CBSE Class 10 results can also be viewed via SMS, which will charged at 50 Paise per SMS. Candidates can send SMS to 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 & 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre). Just type 'CBSE 12 [rollno]'



5. Candidates can also view their results via CBSE's IVR system, charged at 30p per minute per roll number. One needs to call 011-24357276, 011-28127030 (MTNL), 55530 (Idea Cellular), 54321223 (Tata Teleservices), and 54321202 (Airtel)



6. DigiLocker account too also consist your CBSE Class 10 result marksheets



The results have come after a controversy over the moderation policy of the board. In April, the board had decided to scrap the moderation policy, which elicited a court intervention advising against the scrapping, reported news agency IANS.



Candidates are advised to take printouts of the Class 10 results for future purposes. Please note, online results declared by CBSE is merely provisional. Students need to procure the original marks statement which will be available at the respective schools.



A total of 16,67,573 students, from more than 16,000 schools, appeared for CBSE Class 10th board examinations in the year 2017.



