CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 Out For Ajmer, Bhubaneshwar, Patna And All Regions @cbseresults.nic.in @cbse.nic.in

Interestingly, boys have done better than girls this year by 0.9%. Boys' overall pass percentage is 93.4 per cent, up from 78.9 per cent than last year. Girls' overall pass percentage is 92.5 per cent, up from 88.6 per cent than last year.
Class 10th Results 2017: Pass Percentage Of Ajmer, Bhubaneshwar
Ajmer
The total pass percentage of Ajmer is 93.3 per cent.
Bhubaneshwar
The total pass percentage of Bhubaneshwar is 92. 15 per cent
Class 10th Results 2017: Pass Percentage Of All RegionsChandigarh
The total pass percentage of Chandigarh is 94.34 per cent.
Delhi
The total pass percentage of Delhi is 78.04 per cent.
Guwahati
The total pass percentage of Guwahati is 65.53 per cent.
Madras
The total pass percentage of Madras is 99.62 per cent.
Patna
The total pass percentage of Patna is 95.50 per cent.
Allahabad
The total pass percentage of Allahabad is 98.23 per cent.
Trivandrum
The total pass percentage of Trivandrum is 99.85 per cent.
Dehradun
The total pass percentage of Dehradun is 97.27 per cent.
A total of 16,68,567 had registered for the CBSE Class 10th board exam, out which 16,60,123 appeared and 15,09,383 or 90.95 per cent passed the exam.