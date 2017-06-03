CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 Out For Ajmer, Bhubaneshwar, Patna And All Regions @cbseresults.nic.in @cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 for Ajmer, Bhubaneshwar, Bihar, Guwahati and all other regions were declared earlier today at around 1 pm on @cbseresults.nic.in and @cbse.nic.in.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 03, 2017 18:46 IST
CBSE class 10th Pass percentage went down by over 5 per cent to 90.95 in 2017

New Delhi: CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 for Ajmer, Bhubaneshwar, Bihar, Guwahati and all other regions were declared earlier today at around 1 pm on @cbseresults.nic.in and @cbse.nic.in. Students can also check out the results at examresults.com and Bing.com. Results analysis released by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) shows that the pass percentage in CBSE's class 10th board examinations went down by over 5 per cent to 90.95 in 2017. Trivandrum region emerged  on the top with pass percentage of 99.85 per cent, followed by Madras at 99.62 and Allahabad at 98.23 per cent. 

Interestingly, boys have done better than girls this year by 0.9%. Boys' overall pass percentage is 93.4 per cent, up from 78.9 per cent than last year. Girls' overall pass percentage is 92.5 per cent, up from 88.6 per cent than last year.
 

Class 10th Results 2017: Pass Percentage Of Ajmer, Bhubaneshwar 


Ajmer
The total pass percentage of Ajmer is 93.3 per cent.

Bhubaneshwar
The total pass percentage of Bhubaneshwar is 92. 15 per cent

 

Class 10th Results 2017: Pass Percentage Of All Regions

Chandigarh
The total pass percentage of Chandigarh is 94.34 per cent.

Delhi
The total pass percentage of Delhi is 78.04 per cent.

Guwahati
The total pass percentage of Guwahati is 65.53 per cent.

Madras
The total pass percentage of Madras is 99.62 per cent.

Patna
The total pass percentage of Patna is 95.50 per cent.

Allahabad
The total pass percentage of Allahabad is 98.23 per cent.

Trivandrum
The total pass percentage of Trivandrum is 99.85 per cent.

Dehradun
The total pass percentage of Dehradun is 97.27 per cent.

A total of 16,68,567 had registered for the CBSE Class 10th board exam, out which 16,60,123 appeared and 15,09,383 or 90.95 per cent passed the exam. 

