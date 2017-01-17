CBI To Chargesheet Indrani Mukerjea, Others In Sheena Bora Case Today

The Central Bureau of Investigation is all set to file a chargesheet against Indrani Mukerjea - prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora - along with ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna. A special CBI court in Delhi will frame the charges today and begin trial.In court arguments, CBI, the prosecuting agency in the high-profile case, has said Indrani Mukerjea killed Sheena Bora, her daughter from a previous relationship, with the assistance of Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai over a property dispute. Also accused in the case is former media baron Peter Mukhejea, who the CBI says was aware of his wife's motive and her crime. Ms Mukerjea's driver had turned approver for the CBI.Defence in its argument, which concluded last week, has said the CBI will not be able to prove any of the allegations against Mr and Mrs Mukerjea.Rahul Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea's son from an earlier marriage, was in a relationship with Sheena Bora, who was murdered in April 2012. Indrani and Peter Mukerjea were allegedly opposed to the relationship.The sensational murder was exposed last year when Ms Bora's half-burnt remains were found in forests near Mumbai. Ms Mukerjea, her driver, and her first husband Sanjeev Khanna, were arrested. In television interviews, Peter Mukerjea claimed he knew that his wife was upset with Ms Bora but said he did not suspect that she had been killed. Later, he was also arrested.Rahul Mukerjea, who appeared to suspect that his father and step-mother were keeping something from him after Sheena Bora went missing, revealed phone transcripts that emerged earlier this year.18 tapes given by Rahul Mukerjea to the CBI contained several conversations between Indrani, Peter and him. In one call, Rahul Mukerjea, when repeatedly told that Ms Bora was alive and didn't want anyone to know where she was, charged: "You expect me to buy this?"Rahul had later tweeted saying the charges against his father should be dropped and not framed. "He clearly wasn't involved," Rahul had posted.