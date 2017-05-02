CBI Questions UPSC Member Chattar Singh In Alleged Haryana Land Acquisition Scam

The CBI, on Monday, questioned UPSC member Chattar Singh in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the allocation of industrial plots at Panchkula, in which former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is also named as an accused.According to the FIR, industrial plots were given to 14 people by allegedly manipulating certain provisions of allotment which included allowing them to submit their applications even after the last date of submission ended.The 14 people who had been allotted lands had submitted their applications on January 24, 2012 whereas the last date of submission was January 6, 2012, the FIR has alleged.Mr Singh, a former IAS officer of 1980-batch, was Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister between 2009-13.The case which was handed over from the vigilance bureau of Haryana to the CBI has named "the then Chairman of HUDA" or Mr Hooda, being the then Chief Minister of Haryana, three former bureaucrats, 13 beneficiaries and unknown officials of the authority and state government.The FIR also alleged that ineligible beneficiaries were allotted plots at rates lesser than the prevailing market rates, causing financial loss to the tune of several crores of rupees to the state.It is alleged that the 14 plots, ranging from 496 square metres to 1,280 square metres, were allegedly allotted at throwaway prices after changes were made midway in the eligibility criteria.