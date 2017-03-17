CBI Ordered To Probe Narada Sting, Court Says Cops Acted Like 'Puppets

The Narada sting operation that allegedly showed some Trinamool Congress leaders accepting bribes will be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Calcutta High Court ordered on Friday. The court observed that the West Bengal police - that had been probing the case - was at best, "puppets of the State".The court has ordered the CBI to pick up the case details from the court within 24 hours and get the preliminary inquiry started within 72 hours. The government has also been ordered to act against SMH Meerza, the senior police officer who allegedly figured in the video tapes.Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee had called the secretly-recorded video tapes released just ahead of last year's West Bengal elections a political conspiracy against her. But after she returned to power, Ms Banerjee agreed to probe the sting operation by the state police and contested the petition in the high court against transferring the case to the CBI.The Narada sting conducted by journalist Matthew Samuels took place during the Assembly election in West Bengal last year where several Trinamool leaders were allegedly seen on camera accepting bribes.