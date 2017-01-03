Collapse
Expand

CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Social Activist Teesta Setalvad

All India | | Updated: January 03, 2017 19:41 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Social Activist Teesta Setalvad

A charge sheet has been filed against Teesta Setalvad for alleged violation of foreign funding rules.

New Delhi:  A charge sheet has been filed by CBI against social activist Teesta Setalvad, her husband Javed Anand and a company run by them for alleged violation of foreign funding rules.

The charge sheet, which has listed the firm Sabrang Communications and Publishing Private Limited and a man named Sushma Raman, was filed on Saturday in a court in Mumbai, CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said today.

The probe agency had in July 2015 registered a case against Setalvad, who was at the forefront of campaign for 2002 Gujarat riot victims, and others for alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in receiving funds from abroad without taking prior permission from the Home Ministry.
     
The charge sheet has been filed under Section 120 B of Indian Penal Code (criminal conspiracy) along with FCRA 2010 and FCRA 1976, the spokesperson said.

 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READBengaluru Molestation Happened Despite 1,500 Cops On Roads, No Apology From Minister
Teesta Setalvad2002 Gujarat riot victimsForeign Contribution Regulation ActFCRA

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreCES 2017 Sourav Ganguly

................................ Advertisement ................................