CBI Files Cases Against NGO Official, Bank Executives In Srijan Scam The CBI yesterday filed a police complaint against Manorama Devi, director of Bhagalpur-based NGO Srijan Mahila Vikas Samiti, and the branch managers and officials of two Bank of Baroda branches

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT So far 14 police complaints have been filed and 18 accused arrested in the Srijan scam New Delhi/Patna: Cases have been filed against the official of a non-profit organisation and several bank executives for their alleged involvement in the Rs 1,000-crore



The CBI yesterday filed a police complaint against Manorama Devi, director of Bhagalpur-based NGO Srijan Mahila Vikas Samiti, and the branch managers and officials of two Bank of Baroda branches.



The Union Home Ministry gave the go-ahead to the CBI on Thursday to act in the case. The CBI has also booked the then cashier and head assistant of the special land acquisition office in the fresh police complaint.



So far 14 police complaints have been filed and 18 accused have been arrested by the Special Investigation Team of Bihar Police, which began a probe following an order by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



The Srijan scam involves the Bhagalpur-based NGO which used to provide vocational training to women. The NGO allegedly pilfered funds meant for government welfare schemes from the bank accounts of the Bhagalpur district administration.





Cases have been filed against the official of a non-profit organisation and several bank executives for their alleged involvement in the Rs 1,000-crore Srijan scam in Bihar , the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said today.The CBI yesterday filed a police complaint against Manorama Devi, director of Bhagalpur-based NGO Srijan Mahila Vikas Samiti, and the branch managers and officials of two Bank of Baroda branches.The Union Home Ministry gave the go-ahead to the CBI on Thursday to act in the case. The CBI has also booked the then cashier and head assistant of the special land acquisition office in the fresh police complaint.So far 14 police complaints have been filed and 18 accused have been arrested by the Special Investigation Team of Bihar Police, which began a probe following an order by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.The Srijan scam involves the Bhagalpur-based NGO which used to provide vocational training to women. The NGO allegedly pilfered funds meant for government welfare schemes from the bank accounts of the Bhagalpur district administration.