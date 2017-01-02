Collapse
CBI Conducts Searches At 13 Places In Surat, Files 2 Cases Of Forgery

All India | | Updated: January 02, 2017 23:58 IST
Cases were registered after CBI conducted searches at 13 places including Surat.

Surat:  CBI registered cases against bank officials, two businessmen and their associates for depositing over Rs 60.5 crore in alleged fake bank accounts post-demonetisation, the central agency said today. Cases were registered after CBI conducted searches at 13 places including Surat in connection with two matters, the investigating agency said in a release.

One case was registered against a branch manager and a senior manager of a nationalised bank in Surat along with an owner of a city-based private firm and unknown persons, the agency said. The agency did not reveal any names.

Another case was filed against the owner of a Surat-based private firm along with unknown officials of the main branch of a cooperative bank, it said.

"In the first case, it was alleged that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy and committed forgery in the opening of bank account of a firm at Surat and a cash deposit of approximately Rs 24.35 crores was made in the said account after November 8, 2016 by a proprietor of a Surat-based private firm," the agency said.

"In the second case, it was alleged that the accused committed forgery in the bank account opening of a private firm and cash deposit of approximately Rs 36.17 crore was made in said account after November 8, 2016, also by proprietor of a Surat-based private firm," it said.

"It was further alleged that in both cases, the cash deposits made were further transferred to accounts of co-accused by way of RTGS transfers. Searches were conducted today in both the cases at 13 places including Surat," it said, adding that further investigation is on.

