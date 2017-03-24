CBI Charges 5 More In Naveen Jindal Coal Block Allocation Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Friday charged five more persons in a coal block allocation case against former Congress lawmaker and industrialist Naveen Jindal and others.The fresh supplementary chargesheet was filed before Special Judge Bharat Parashar.The CBI has chargesheeted Mr Jindal Steel's advisor Anand Goel, Gurgaon-based Green Infra's Vice President Siddharth Madra, Mumbai-based KE International's Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Aggarwal, Nihar Stocks Limited Director BSN Suryanarayan and Mumbai's Essar Power Limited Executive Vice Chairman Sushil Kumar Maroo.The final investigation report was filed on the basis of the statement given by prosecution witness, Chartered Accountant and New Delhi Exim Pvt Ltd Director Suresh Singhal, who has turned approver in the case.The court was hearing the case related to the allocation of Jharkhand's Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block to Jindal Steel and Gagan Sponge.Besides the industrialist, former Minister of State for Coal Dasari Narayana Rao, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, and former Coal Secretary HC Gupta are also the accused in the case.The CBI in April 2015 filed a chargesheet against Mr Jindal, Mr Koda, Mr Rao and Mr Gupta.The others accused in the case include Jindal Realty Director Rajeev Jain, Gagan Sponge Directors Girish Kumar Juneja and RK Saraf and Sowbhagya Media's Managing Director K Ramakrishna.Of the five private companies named in the chargesheet, four are based in Delhi and one in Hyderabad.The accused have denied the charges.