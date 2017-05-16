CBI Carries Out Searches In Rs 500-Crore Land Scam

The CBI today carried out searches at seven locations, including the office and residential premises of an army officer, in an alleged land fraud worth Rs 500 crore.The case relates to alleged fraud by Lieutenant Colonel M G Thimmaya, the then Estate Manager, DRDO, and a property developer N H Rustumji in filing a joint memo before the Supreme Court in a land dispute matter.Lieutenant Colonel Thimmaya allegedly gave the memo in the Supreme Court in the land dispute matter which was different from that cleared by the Defence Ministry."The allegation is related to criminal conspiracy between the accused during the year 2004-06, pursuant to which the officer abused his official position and cheated the Government through the transfer of 12 acres and one gunta of land in favour of a private person against the decision taken by the Ministry of Defence," CBI Spokesperson said here today.The agency today carried out searches at the residential premises and office of Thimmaya, now with Defence Ministry in Hyderabad, and Rustumji in Bengaluru.The vigilance department of the Defence Ministry had pegged the alleged scam at Rs 500 crore.Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was questioned today by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the alleged irregularities in the acquisition of land in Haryana's Manesar and nearby areas in which farmers were said to be cheated to the tune of Rs. 1,500 crore. The questioning took place for several hours at the Chandigarh office of the investigating agency.