CBI Carries Out Searches At 16 Places In Rs 60 Crore Loan Forgery Case

The CBI has registered eight cases relating to alleged forgery in getting Rs 60 crore as loans from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) and carried out searches at 16 locations in Delhi and Ambala today.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked businessman Deepak Gupta, his wife Pallavi Gupta, Vineet Gupta, Adita Media Network Pvt Ltd, DG Footwear Pvt Ltd, Softmax Pvt Ltd, Shri Hari Overseas and Meroz Trading Pvt Ltd, among others in these FIRs.Loans amounting to Rs 60 crore were allegedly taken from the PNB by submitting forged documents and overvaluation of collateral securities, a CBI spokesperson said.He said the funds received through credit facilities were allegedly diverted from the purpose they were taken for.CBI sources said that while the FIRs have separate accused, the common link allegedly was Deepak Gupta.The agency had registered the cases on a complaint by the PNB on September 13 and carried out searches at 16 locations in Delhi and Ambala today.