CBI Books IIT-Goa Director BK Mishra For Disproportionate Assets Over 1 Crore

The CBI has booked the Director of Indian Institute of Technology-Goa, BK Mishra, for accumulating assets worth Rs 1.14 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income. The agency's FIR alleges that at the start of the check period, on April 1, 2006, Dr Mishra and his wife had movable and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 3.79 lakh. However, at the end of August 31, 2016, they had assets worth Rs 2.19 crore, the FIR says.The CBI alleges that between 2006 and 2016, Dr Mishra had earned Rs 2.32 crore as income from various sources. This amount also included earnings by his wife. The agency, which registered the FIR based on "source information", claimed that during the period his expenses on repayments of loans, children's education, and other expenses, were over Rs 1.31 crore.Dr Mishra's likely savings during the period were little over Rs 1 crore, it concluded."...and against this likely saving, Dr BK Mishra has acquired assets (movable/immovable) to the tune of Rs 2.15 crore. Hence, Dr Barada Kant Mishra is in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.14 crore to his known sources of income during the aforesaid check period and the acquisition of the same is not likely to be accounted for satisfactorily by him," the CBI has alleged in the FIR.Emails sent to the director and to IIT-Goa's official spokesperson seeking their responses remained unanswered.Dr BK Mishra was Director at Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology-Bhubaneswar before joining the top post at the newly established Indian Institute of Technology in Goa.