Caught On Camera: Women Beat Up Armed Men At Gurgaon Bank, Avert Robbery

Police on Tuesday released CCTV footage showing two women fighting off armed men that averted a bank robbery in Gurugram.Vimla Devi, 45, and Ms Poonam, 28, employees of State Bank of India's money transfer branch in Badshahpur, overpowered Deepak and Mohit when they tried to loot the bank.Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said the two women would be rewarded and honoured.The footage showed the thieves entering the bank on Monday afternoon and pulling out pistols from a bag. They tried to take on Ms Vimla and Ms Poonam at gun point.At the time of the incident, the women were alone in the branch. Instead of surrendering, they snatched the pistols and raised an alarm.