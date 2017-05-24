1 Dead As Caste Clashes Flare Up Again in UP's Saharanpur

A day after one Dalit man was killed and several injured in fresh caste-clashes in western Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, four senior officials and additional policemen have been rushed to the area to control the situation.According to reports, a group of Dalits allegedly threw stones at the homes of a few Rajputs in Shabbirpur before BSP chief Mayawati's rally, which led to the tension between the two communities. However, senior cops intervened to avoid a major flare up. The fresh clashes broke out when a truck carrying Dalits back to their village from the rally spot was attacked, allegedly by Thakurs in the area. A Dalit man died in the clashes and two were critically injured.At least five additional companies of police forces have been rushed to the area after the violence.The Uttar Pradesh government has blamed former Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's visit to the area for the fresh violence on Tuesday. Mayawati was visiting Shabbirpur, a village where clashes between Dalits and Thakurs earlier this month led to the death another Dalit."It was expected that the visit of the former chief minister would help restore peace in Saharanpur but this has not happened and it's sad. Peace had been restored in Saharanpur but the former chief minister's visit led to tension followed by the unfortunate incident where one person has died," a statement issued by the UP government said.Refusing to comment on UP government's statement blaming Mayawati, UP Police Chief Sulkhan Singh said, "I may not allow politicians to visit Saharanpur". Mr Singh had visited Saharanpur a few days ago and promised to restore law and order soonest."We are still investigating the exact circumstances of the death whether it has anything to do with the rally," said Anand Kumar, the senior-most officer of the Meerut Zone of the UP police.The violence on Tuesday is the fourth major incident of caste clashes in Saharanpur in the last three weeks.Two senior police officers have been suspended and 30 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.On Sunday, thousands of dalit rights activists, led by a western UP group called the Bhim Army, gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against caste-based violence in Saharanpur. Around 5,000 people participated in the protest despite being denied permission by the Delhi Police.