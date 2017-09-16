Casinos In Goa Asked To Remain Shut On Gandhi Jayanti

The Goa government today directed all the off-shore as well as the on-shore casinos in the state to remain shut for a day on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.The Home department issued a notification, asking the casinos to shut down their operations for 24 hours on that day."In order to pay homage and respect to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the Goa government will observe a dry day on October 2," the order stated."All the casino licensees are directed by the Department of Home to stop the operations of the casinos in Goa on October 2, from 12 am for 24 hours," the order added.There are five off-shore casinos anchored in Mandovi river, while over dozen of casinos are operational in five-star hotels across the state.