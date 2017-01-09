Case Registered Against YouTuber 'Crazy Sumit' For Kissing 'Prank' Video

A case has been registered against a youth, who had uploaded a "prank" video on YouTube in which he could be seen kissing girls randomly and running away, for outraging the modesty of women and publishing obscene material.Dependra Pathak, joint commissioner of police (Southwest) and Delhi Police spokesperson, said a case under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and 67 IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) has been registered against Sumit Verma, whose YouTube channel goes by the title 'The Crazy Sumit'.Police said a case has been registered since social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube, where the controversial video were uploaded, will be able to share the data with them only after legal action is initiated in the matter.Police will scan Sumit's Facebook profile to gain the details about his whereabouts and will also write to the social media network to share the log details of his profile.The video in question was apparantely shot in Connaught Place. It drew criticism and provoked public outrage in wake of mass molestation incident in Bengaluru and similar incidents in New Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on New Year's night.The video has been taken down following criticism on social media.Even though an FIR hadn't been registered earlier, the video's technical aspects were being looked into. Police had started an initial technical inquiry to collect details from service providers and were examining criminal liability.Police were also looking forward to the women, who were seen in the video, to come out and give a complaint, said the officer.Sumit has been active on YouTube since 2015 and keeps posting "prank" videos. He has over 1.5 lakh subscribers.After the backlash he got on the "kissing and running" video, he had issued an apology through another video which was also taken down.