Case Against Teacher For Allegedly 'Stripping Girls' For Low Marks In English

A public school teacher has been booked for "stripping" two girl students in the classroom for faring poorly in the English test, a senior police official said.The incident took place at the JP International School in Landaura on August 1, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manikant Mishra.According to the complaint lodged by the parents of the girls, both students of class 6, the female teacher first scolded them for scoring low marks in the English paper and then made them take off their shirts in front of the class, he added.The matter came to light when the girls narrated their ordeal to their respective parents, who created a ruckus on the school campus for two consecutive days, demanding stringent action against the teacher.The teacher was dismissed from service by the school subsequently and an FIR was lodged against her, the SP said.She was booked under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC, he added.